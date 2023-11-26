Will Marco Rossi Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the Detroit Red Wings. Is Marco Rossi going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Rossi stats and insights
- In six of 18 games this season, Rossi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Rossi has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 17.1% of them.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Rossi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:13
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|18:13
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:33
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|22:44
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|20:04
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
