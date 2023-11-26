Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his most recent action, had 31 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 131-128 win over the Wizards.

In this piece we'll break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.7 32.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.3 11.2 Assists 5.5 4.5 5.2 PRA -- 44.5 48.9 PR -- 40 43.7



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.5 shots per game, which accounts for 24.7% of his team's total makes.

The Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 113 points per game, which is 15th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the league.

The Trail Blazers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.6 assists per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 23 24 13 8 0 0 0 11/21/2022 35 37 7 6 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.