For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Frederick Gaudreau a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

Gaudreau is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Red Wings.

Gaudreau has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Red Wings are allowing 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4 10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 7-3 10/17/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:02 Away W 5-2 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:36 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

