The Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) will visit the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) after losing four road games in a row.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 49.2% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers rank 27th.

The Bucks put up 121.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 113 the Trail Blazers give up.

Milwaukee is 10-2 when scoring more than 113 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are averaging 120.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 122.1 points per contest.

Milwaukee gives up 117.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 119 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks have played worse in home games this season, draining 13.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% three-point percentage, compared to 14.1 per game and a 39.6% percentage on the road.

Bucks Injuries