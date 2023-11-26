Bucks vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (11-5) are heavily favored (by 12.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-12.5
|230.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee's 16 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 12 times.
- Milwaukee's matchups this year have an average total of 239.6, 9.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Bucks have put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread.
- Milwaukee has won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Milwaukee has played as a favorite of -750 or more once this season and won that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 88.2% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|Bucks vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 230.5
|% of Games Over 230.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|12
|75%
|121.1
|225.5
|118.4
|231.4
|233.6
|Trail Blazers
|2
|13.3%
|104.4
|225.5
|113
|231.4
|221.7
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Bucks have hit the over in six of their last 10 outings.
- Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (2-6-0).
- The Bucks record 121.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 113 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Milwaukee has a 6-6 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 113 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|6-10
|0-2
|10-6
|Trail Blazers
|6-9
|0-1
|7-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Bucks
|Trail Blazers
|121.1
|104.4
|4
|30
|6-6
|1-0
|10-2
|1-0
|118.4
|113
|23
|14
|1-0
|6-6
|1-0
|4-8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.