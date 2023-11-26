On Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Portland Trail Blazers (4-11) will try to end a four-game road slide when taking on the Milwaukee Bucks (11-5), airing at 3:30 PM ET on BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-12.5) 230.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-12.5) 230.5 -900 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bucks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Bucks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Bucks' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 118.4 per outing (23rd in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 8.6 points per game (posting 104.4 points per game, 30th in league, while conceding 113.0 per contest, 15th in NBA) and have a -129 scoring differential.

The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 5.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 231.4 points per game combined, 0.9 more points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together a 6-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

Portland has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Bucks and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

