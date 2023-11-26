Brook Lopez plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Lopez, in his last showing, had 39 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks in a 131-128 win over the Wizards.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Lopez, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.5 15.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.5 Assists -- 1.0 1.0 PRA -- 19.6 22.1 PR -- 18.6 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Brook Lopez Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

Lopez has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 11.3% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Lopez is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Lopez's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.0.

The Trail Blazers are the 15th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.0 points per contest.

The Trail Blazers give up 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 24th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have allowed 26.6 per contest, 19th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers have conceded 10.8 makes per contest, third in the league.

Brook Lopez vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 32 27 9 0 2 0 1 11/21/2022 30 14 4 2 2 5 1

