Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 26?
Should you bet on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings meet up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- Duhaime averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have conceded 59 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|6:34
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|9:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|7:23
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 4-3
Wild vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
