Paul Bunyan's Axe is the prize when the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-6) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers are just 2-point favorites. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-2) 42.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-2.5) 41.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread three times this season (3-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

