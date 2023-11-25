The Boston College Eagles (3-3) will play the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wisconsin vs. Boston College Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wisconsin Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Andrea Daley: 15.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Dontavia Waggoner: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Teya Sidberry: 13.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK T'Yana Todd: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK JoJo Lacey: 4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Players to Watch

Daley: 15.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Waggoner: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Sidberry: 13.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Todd: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Lacey: 4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.