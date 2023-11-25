The Wisconsin Badgers versus the Minnesota Golden Gophers is a game to see for fans of Wisconsin college football on a Week 13 slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week

Wisconsin Badgers at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!