Wisconsin vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game that pits the Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) against the Boston College Eagles (3-3) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wisconsin, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 25.
The Badgers' last game on Friday ended in a 65-62 loss to Arkansas.
Wisconsin vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
Wisconsin vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wisconsin 67, Boston College 62
Wisconsin Schedule Analysis
- The Badgers have two losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
- The Eagles have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).
Wisconsin 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-64 at home over South Dakota State (No. 79) on November 14
- 74-52 at home over Western Illinois (No. 105) on November 9
- 62-51 at home over Milwaukee (No. 165) on November 7
Wisconsin Leaders
- Ronnie Porter: 11.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Serah Williams: 13.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
- Sania Copeland: 8.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Brooke Schramek: 9.4 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- D'Yanis Jimenez: 10.6 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
Wisconsin Performance Insights
- The Badgers outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game (posting 64.2 points per game, 216th in college basketball, and conceding 61.4 per contest, 141st in college basketball) and have a +14 scoring differential.
