The Oklahoma Sooners (5-1) welcome in the Tennessee Volunteers (3-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: WSN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Volunteers put up an average of 85 points per game, 18 more points than the 67 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 3-1 when it scores more than 67 points.

Oklahoma is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 85 points.

The 85.3 points per game the Sooners put up are 10.5 more points than the Volunteers allow (74.8).

Oklahoma is 5-0 when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Tennessee is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 85.3 points.

The Sooners shoot 47% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Volunteers allow defensively.

The Volunteers' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.9 higher than the Sooners have given up.

Oklahoma Leaders

Sara Puckett: 15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

15 PTS, 52.8 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Jewel Spear: 13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

13 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Jillian Hollingshead: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.5 FG% Karoline Striplin: 11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 56.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Rickea Jackson: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 47.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Tennessee Leaders

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Alabama State W 92-46 Lloyd Noble Center 11/19/2023 @ Virginia W 82-67 John Paul Jones Arena 11/23/2023 Princeton L 77-63 Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/25/2023 Tennessee - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 12/1/2023 Grambling - Lloyd Noble Center 12/9/2023 UNLV - Lloyd Noble Center

Tennessee Schedule