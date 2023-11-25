The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Milwaukee -3.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 142.5 points three times.

The average total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 151.7, 9.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Panthers have covered the spread once in four opportunities this season.

Milwaukee has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Panthers have played as a favorite of -160 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Milwaukee 3 75% 75.3 138.6 76.3 137.1 151.3 Southern Miss 0 0% 63.3 138.6 60.8 137.1 137.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Milwaukee Insights & Trends

The 75.3 points per game the Panthers average are 14.5 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (60.8).

Milwaukee is 1-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when scoring more than 60.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Milwaukee 1-3-0 0-2 2-2-0 Southern Miss 0-4-0 0-1 0-3-0

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Milwaukee Southern Miss 15-3 Home Record 15-0 6-7 Away Record 8-7 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.