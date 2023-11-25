Saturday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Milwaukee. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 71, Southern Miss 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.5)

Milwaukee (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.4

Milwaukee has compiled a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Miss is 0-4-0. A total of two out of the Panthers' games this season have hit the over, and zero of the Golden Eagles' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 75.3 points per game (184th in college basketball) and giving up 76.3 (287th in college basketball).

Milwaukee ranks 128th in college basketball at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Milwaukee connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8. It shoots 29.6% from deep while its opponents hit 40.8% from long range.

The Panthers rank 250th in college basketball by averaging 90.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 231st in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Milwaukee has committed 4.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.2 (33rd in college basketball play) while forcing 13.8 (99th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.