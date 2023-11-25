The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.9% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 167th.

The Panthers score 14.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (60.8).

Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 60.8 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee posted 84.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.

The Panthers surrendered 70.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.5).

Looking at three-pointers, Milwaukee fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.7 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

