How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Milwaukee vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Detroit Mercy vs SIU-Edwardsville (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- St. Thomas vs Green Bay (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.9% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 167th.
- The Panthers score 14.5 more points per game (75.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (60.8).
- Milwaukee has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 60.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Milwaukee posted 84.8 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.3 points per contest.
- The Panthers surrendered 70.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, Milwaukee fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.7 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Luther
|W 85-56
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Siena
|W 61-59
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.