Saturday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (7-0) and Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) matching up at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Washington State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on November 25.

The Phoenix are coming off of a 68-59 loss to Maryland in their last outing on Friday.

Green Bay vs. Washington State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Washington State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 71, Green Bay 63

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

The Phoenix have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Green Bay is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 19) on November 16

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 181) on November 11

85-52 over UMass (No. 264) on November 23

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Natalie McNeal: 10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG%

10.0 PTS, 45.8 FG% Callie Genke: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Maddy Schreiber: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 6.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 72.8 points per game (103rd in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (166th in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

