The Washington State Cougars (7-0) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 76.9 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 62.6 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Washington State is 6-0.

Green Bay is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 76.9 points.

The Phoenix put up 72.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Cougars allow.

When Green Bay puts up more than 55.3 points, it is 3-2.

When Washington State gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 7-0.

The Phoenix are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (32.8%).

The Cougars make 47.7% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.

Green Bay Leaders

Cassie Schiltz: 10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Natalie McNeal: 10 PTS, 45.8 FG%

10 PTS, 45.8 FG% Callie Genke: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Maddy Schreiber: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 6.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%

