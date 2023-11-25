How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Washington State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars (7-0) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico
- TV: FloHoops
Green Bay vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars' 76.9 points per game are 14.3 more points than the 62.6 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, Washington State is 6-0.
- Green Bay is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 76.9 points.
- The Phoenix put up 72.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 55.3 the Cougars allow.
- When Green Bay puts up more than 55.3 points, it is 3-2.
- When Washington State gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 7-0.
- The Phoenix are making 45.7% of their shots from the field, 12.9% higher than the Cougars allow to opponents (32.8%).
- The Cougars make 47.7% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.
Green Bay Leaders
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Natalie McNeal: 10 PTS, 45.8 FG%
- Callie Genke: 12.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Maddy Schreiber: 9.2 PTS, 54.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 6.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|W 65-53
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|11/23/2023
|UMass
|W 85-52
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/24/2023
|Maryland
|L 68-59
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/25/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/5/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
