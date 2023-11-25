The Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) battle the Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Resch Center. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. Thomas vs. Green Bay matchup.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM St. Thomas (-3.5) 126.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel St. Thomas (-3.5) 126.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

Green Bay has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Phoenix have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

St. Thomas has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, none of the Tommies games have gone over the point total.

Green Bay Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Green Bay ranks 37th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+8000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 310th, a difference of 273 spots.

Green Bay's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

