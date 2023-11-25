The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) face the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

This season, Green Bay has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 306th.

The Phoenix's 59.4 points per game are only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.5 the Tommies allow.

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Green Bay is 1-1.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay averaged 61.8 points per game at home last season, and 57.6 on the road.

At home, the Phoenix allowed 75.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 76.8.

Beyond the arc, Green Bay sunk more trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule