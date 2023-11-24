Friday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Wisconsin securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Badgers' last contest on Sunday ended in a 75-57 loss to Kansas State.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 68, Arkansas 67

Wisconsin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Badgers averaged 68.5 points per game last season (114th in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (339th in college basketball). They had a -128 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 4.1 points per game.

In 2022-23, Wisconsin put up 68.6 points per game in Big Ten play, and 68.5 overall.

At home, the Badgers scored 74.3 points per game last season, 10.4 more than they averaged on the road (63.9).

At home, Wisconsin allowed 72.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (72.8).

