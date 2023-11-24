The San Antonio Spurs (3-12) will attempt to stop a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (7-9) on November 24, 2023 at Chase Center.

Warriors vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Warriors vs Spurs Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Spurs allow to opponents.

Golden State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.

The Warriors put up 113.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 123.1 the Spurs give up.

Golden State is 2-0 when scoring more than 123.1 points.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 45.6% from the field, 0.7% lower than the 46.3% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 3-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Warriors are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 22nd.

The Spurs score only 4.4 fewer points per game (109.7) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (114.1).

San Antonio has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Warriors have played worse at home this year, posting 110 points per game, compared to 117.9 per game away from home.

Golden State surrenders 115.1 points per game at home, compared to 113.1 away from home.

In home games, the Warriors are averaging 0.3 fewer treys per game (14) than away from home (14.3). They also own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (37.1%).

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs score 112.6 points per game at home, 7.1 more than on the road (105.5). On defense they concede 120.9 per game, 5.6 fewer points than on the road (126.5).

San Antonio is conceding fewer points at home (120.9 per game) than on the road (126.5).

This season the Spurs are picking up more assists at home (29.7 per game) than on the road (27.3).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gary Payton II Questionable Foot

Spurs Injuries