Sidney Crosby and Rasmus Dahlin are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres meet at KeyBank Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 6:00 PM ET).

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Penguins vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Crosby, who has scored 22 points in 18 games (12 goals and 10 assists).

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 2 0 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 3 1 4 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Jake Guentzel is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) to the team.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 6 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 1 1 2 1

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Evgeni Malkin has 18 total points for Pittsburgh, with nine goals and nine assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 19 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Nov. 16 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jackets Nov. 14 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Dahlin has scored four goals (0.2 per game) and collected 12 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 16 total points (0.8 per game).

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 22 0 1 1 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 1 2 3 5 at Jets Nov. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

John-Jason Peterka Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

John-Jason Peterka has posted 15 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has eight goals and seven assists.

Peterka Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 22 1 0 1 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 19 0 2 2 0 at Jets Nov. 17 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 1 1 3 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 4

