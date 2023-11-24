Matthew Boldy will be among those in action Friday when his Minnesota Wild play the Colorado Avalanche at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to wager on Boldy's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Boldy vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Boldy has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 10:45 on the ice per game.

Boldy has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

In seven of 10 games this year, Boldy has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In six of 10 games this year, Boldy has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Boldy's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Boldy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 3 8 Points 2 1 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

