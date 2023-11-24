Marcus Johansson and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. Looking to wager on Johansson's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Marcus Johansson vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info

Johansson Season Stats Insights

Johansson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:01 per game on the ice, is -5.

In one of 17 games this year, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Johansson has a point in seven of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In seven of 17 games this season, Johansson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Johansson hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +14 goal differential ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 17 Games 3 8 Points 1 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

