Khris Middleton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 119-116 loss against the Celtics, Middleton totaled 12 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll break down Middleton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 16.5 12.0 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 PRA -- 20.3 PR -- 16.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Middleton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Wizards

Middleton has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 8.8% and 8.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Middleton's opponents, the Wizards, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.9.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 123.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards are last in the NBA, conceding 50.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have conceded 29.3 per contest, worst in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Khris Middleton vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 23 18 6 7 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.