For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Jacob Middleton a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Middleton stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Middleton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Middleton has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:30 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:42 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:23 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.