The Milwaukee Bucks (10-5), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, hope to build on a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Washington Wizards (2-12).

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT

BSWI and MNMT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game with a +40 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.5 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 117.8 per contest (23rd in the league).

The Wizards put up 115.1 points per game (10th in league) while allowing 123.9 per outing (29th in NBA). They have a -122 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The teams average 235.6 points per game combined, 10.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 241.7 points per game combined, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Washington has put together a 6-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Bucks and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

