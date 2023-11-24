When the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) and Washington Wizards (2-12) square off at Fiserv Forum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Arena: Fiserv Forum

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI, MNMT

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks lost to the Celtics on Wednesday, 119-116. Brook Lopez scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed one assist and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brook Lopez 28 7 1 1 1 2 Damian Lillard 27 5 5 2 0 3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 21 13 5 2 0 0

Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 29.6 points, 4.6 assists and 10.4 boards per contest, shooting 60.1% from the floor (sixth in league).

Lillard's numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 4.3 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Lopez is putting up 11.8 points, 1 assists and 5.1 boards per game.

Bobby Portis posts 12.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor.

Malik Beasley posts 10.8 points, 3.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 29.4 10.3 4.9 1.1 0.9 0.3 Damian Lillard 20.7 3.3 5.7 1 0 2.4 Brook Lopez 12.1 5.6 1.1 0.6 3.3 1.4 Bobby Portis 13.5 7.2 1.3 0.7 0.4 1.2 Khris Middleton 11 3.3 3.6 0.5 0.1 1.1

