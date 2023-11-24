Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Wizards on November 24, 2023
Kyle Kuzma and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Wizards and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Fiserv Forum on Friday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Wizards Additional Info
|Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Bucks vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Wizards Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -108)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
- The 31.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Friday is 1.9 more than his scoring average on the season (29.6).
- He has averaged 2.1 fewer rebounds per game (10.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).
Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -141)
|6.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
- The 24.8 points Damian Lillard scores per game are 1.7 less than his prop total on Friday (26.5).
- His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).
- Lillard's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Friday's prop bet.
- He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -108)
|6.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: +102)
- The 12.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Friday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average, which is 11.8.
- He has collected 5.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).
- Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Friday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards
Kyle Kuzma Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -118)
|6.5 (Over: +116)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
- Kuzma is averaging 23.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 more than Friday's prop total.
- He has collected 5.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Friday's game (6.5).
- Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 1.1 less than Friday's over/under.
- Kuzma, at 2.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Deni Avdija Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Deni Avdija's 12.7 points per game average is 1.2 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (5.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Avdija has averaged 3.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).
- Avdija's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.