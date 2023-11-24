Bucks vs. Wizards November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-6), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, take on the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and MNMT.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games
- November 11 at the Magic
- November 18 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 13 at home vs the Bulls
- November 17 at the Hornets
- November 22 at the Celtics
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 2 blocks.
- Damian Lillard averages 22.5 points, 4.5 assists and 6 boards per game.
- Malik Beasley puts up 11.5 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 45.5% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.
- Bobby Portis averages 11 points, 2 assists and 5 boards.
- Brook Lopez puts up 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma puts up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the Wizards.
- On a per-game basis, Tyus Jones gets the Wizards 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Poole is averaging 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 21.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- The Wizards are receiving 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija this season.
- The Wizards are getting 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Delon Wright this year.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Wizards Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Wizards
|118
|Points Avg.
|119
|120.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|126.5
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.