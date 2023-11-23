When the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 12 on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET, will Romeo Doubs find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Doubs' 65 targets have led to 38 grabs for 396 yards (39.6 per game) and seven scores.

Doubs has hauled in a touchdown pass in six of 10 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Romeo Doubs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 4 26 2 Week 2 @Falcons 3 2 30 0 Week 3 Saints 12 5 73 1 Week 4 Lions 13 9 95 0 Week 5 @Raiders 4 1 4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 5 2 30 1 Week 8 Vikings 9 4 18 1 Week 9 Rams 3 3 36 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 3 31 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 5 53 1

