On Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions (8-2) are projected to keep their three-game winning streak intact as they are favored by 7.5 points against the Green Bay Packers (4-6). This game has an over/under of 46.5.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Lions as they ready for this matchup against the Packers. Before the Packers play the Lions, check out their recent betting trends and insights.

Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 46.5 -390 +310 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Packers vs. Lions Betting Insights

Green Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-5-0.

There have been four Green Bay games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Detroit has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (60%).

