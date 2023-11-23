The Detroit Lions (8-2) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Packers Insights

This season the Packers score just 2.7 fewer points per game (20.2) than the Lions surrender (22.9).

The Packers average only 6.6 more yards per game (319.6) than the Lions allow per contest (313).

This season Green Bay runs for 12.6 more yards per game (102.1) than Detroit allows (89.5).

The Packers have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Lions.

Packers Away Performance

The Packers' average points scored (22.2) and conceded (20.8) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 20.2 and 20.2, respectively.

On the road, the Packers accumulate 313.6 yards per game and concede 339.8. That's less than they gain overall (319.6), but more than they allow (327.9).

Green Bay's average passing yards gained (205.8) and conceded (184) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 217.5 and 193.2, respectively.

On the road, the Packers rack up 107.8 rushing yards per game and concede 155.8. That's more than they gain (102.1) and allow (134.7) overall.

The Packers convert 44.8% of third downs on the road (1.3% higher than their overall average), and give up 34.8% in road games (4.4% lower than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Los Angeles W 20-3 FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit - FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.