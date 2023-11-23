Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Packers Game – Week 12
We have best bets recommendations as the Detroit Lions (8-2) head into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers (4-6) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Ford Field on a three-game winning streak.
When is Lions vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Lions favored by eight, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (11.0 points). Put your money on the Lions.
- The Lions have an 80.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Lions have won seven of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (87.5%).
- Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -410 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.
- The Packers have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.
- Green Bay has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +320 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Detroit (-8)
- The Lions have covered the spread seven times over 10 games with a set spread.
- Detroit has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 8-point favorites.
- The Packers have gone 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- The two teams average a combined 0.1 less points per game, 47.4 (including the playoffs), than this game's total of 47.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 43.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the over/under in this game.
- Lions games have gone over the point total on six of 10 occasions (60%).
- Four of the Packers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Sam LaPorta Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|49.2
|4
A.J. Dillon Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|40.5
|1
|14.6
|0
