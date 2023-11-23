Josiah Deguara did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday. Trying to find Deguara's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Deguara's season stats include 65 yards on eight receptions (8.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted eight times.

Josiah Deguara Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Packers this week: Dontayvion Wicks (DNP/concussion): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Luke Musgrave (DNP/abdomen): 33 Rec; 341 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM

Deguara 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 8 8 65 39 0 8.1

Deguara Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Falcons 2 2 5 0 Week 4 Lions 4 4 34 0 Week 5 @Raiders 1 1 19 0 Week 9 Rams 1 1 7 0

