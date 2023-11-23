Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown when the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 12 on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Reed's 463 yards receiving (46.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Packers. He's been targeted on 51 occasions, and has totaled 32 catches and four TDs.

Reed has had a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has one rushing touchdown this season.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0 Week 10 @Steelers 5 5 84 1 Week 11 Chargers 6 4 46 0

