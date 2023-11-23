Emanuel Wilson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions at 12:30 PM ET on Thursday in Week 12. Seeking Wilson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

On the ground, Wilson has season stats of 14 rushes for 85 yards and zero TDs, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also has four catches on five targets for 23 yards.

Emanuel Wilson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Packers have two other running backs on the injury report this week: Aaron Jones (DNP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD A.J. Dillon (LP/groin): 117 Rush Att; 405 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 16 Rec; 146 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Packers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 14 85 0 6.1 5 4 23 0

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Falcons 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Saints 2 6 0 1 6 0 Week 7 @Broncos 2 19 0 2 8 0 Week 9 Rams 4 43 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Chargers 3 12 0 1 9 0

