How to Watch Wisconsin vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take the court against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Michigan vs Memphis (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Purdue vs Marquette (5:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Duquesne vs Nebraska (8:00 PM ET | November 22)
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.
- In games Wisconsin shoots higher than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Badgers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 59th.
- The 75.4 points per game the Badgers record are 11.4 more points than the Mustangs give up (64).
- Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Wisconsin posted 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).
- The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71 on the road.
- Wisconsin sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|L 72-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 78-68
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|W 65-41
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|SMU
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Kohl Center
