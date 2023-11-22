The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take the court against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have made.

In games Wisconsin shoots higher than 36.9% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Badgers are the 264th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs sit at 59th.

The 75.4 points per game the Badgers record are 11.4 more points than the Mustangs give up (64).

Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Wisconsin posted 0.8 fewer points per game (66.5) than away from home (67.3).

The Badgers ceded 60.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71 on the road.

Wisconsin sunk 8.5 treys per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

