The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take on the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • This season, the Badgers have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 36.9% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 261st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 55th.
  • The Badgers average 75.4 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.0 the Mustangs give up.
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.0% lower than the 45.3% the Badgers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU is 2-0 when it shoots better than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 55th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 109th.
  • The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.
  • When SMU allows fewer than 75.4 points, it is 4-0.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it performed better offensively, averaging 67.3 points per contest.
  • The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.0 when playing on the road.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Wisconsin fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage on the road.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.
  • At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 83.1.
  • SMU knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (6.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (28.0%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

