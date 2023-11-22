The Wisconsin Badgers (3-2) take the court against the SMU Mustangs (4-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wisconsin vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than the Mustangs have allowed to their opponents (36.9%).
  • Wisconsin is 3-1 when it shoots better than 36.9% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 264th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 60th.
  • The Badgers score 11.4 more points per game (75.4) than the Mustangs give up (64).
  • Wisconsin has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 64 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Badgers have given up to their opponents (45.3%).
  • SMU has put together a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 108th.
  • The Mustangs' 77.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 67.4 the Badgers allow.
  • SMU has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wisconsin played worse at home last season, posting 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.
  • The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game last season at home, which was 10.3 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71).
  • In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more threes per game (8.5) than in away games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to away from home (32.6%).

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.1.
  • In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 12.3 fewer points per game at home (70.8) than on the road (83.1).
  • At home, SMU knocked down 7.1 treys per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged away (6). SMU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.3%) than away (28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Providence L 72-59 Amica Mutual Pavilion
11/17/2023 Robert Morris W 78-68 Kohl Center
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois - Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Lamar W 78-67 Moody Coliseum
11/14/2023 Texas A&M L 79-66 Moody Coliseum
11/20/2023 West Virginia W 70-58 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe - Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton - Moody Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.