Wednesday's game between the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) and Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) squaring off at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on November 22.

Based on our computer prediction, Northern Iowa projects to cover the 11.5-point spread in its matchup versus North Carolina. The total is listed at 147.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena Line: North Carolina -11.5

North Carolina -11.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Carolina -650, Northern Iowa +450

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 78, Northern Iowa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa

Pick ATS: Northern Iowa (+11.5)



Northern Iowa (+11.5) Pick OU: Over (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Performance Insights

North Carolina was 68th in the nation in points scored (76.2 per game) and 204th in points conceded (70.9) last year.

On the boards, the Tar Heels were seventh-best in the nation in rebounds (36.6 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

North Carolina was 274th in college basketball in assists (11.9 per game) last season.

The Tar Heels were 210th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 328th in 3-point percentage (31.2%) last season.

Last season, North Carolina was 82nd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 120th in defensive 3-point percentage (33%).

North Carolina attempted 37.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 62.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of North Carolina's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Northern Iowa Performance Insights

Northern Iowa was 210th in the country last year with 70.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 169th with 69.9 points allowed per game.

The Panthers ranked 298th in the nation with 29.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Northern Iowa ranked 300th in the country with 11.6 dimes per contest.

Last season the Panthers committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 7.4 treys per game, the Panthers were 182nd in the nation. They sported a 34% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 183rd in college basketball.

Northern Iowa ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in treys allowed per game with 9.3 (seventh-worst), and it ranked 282nd in college basketball with a 35.4% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Last year Northern Iowa took 60.9% two-pointers, accounting for 70.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 39.1% threes (29.4% of the team's baskets).

