The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

In games North Carolina shot better than 44.9% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.

The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Panthers ranked 298th.

Last year, the Tar Heels put up 6.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Panthers allowed (69.9).

North Carolina had a 17-5 record last season when putting up more than 69.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Iowa Stats Insights

The Panthers' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels gave up to their opponents (43.5%).

Northern Iowa went 11-10 when it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Panthers ranked 334th.

The Panthers' 70.1 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 70.9 the Tar Heels gave up.

Northern Iowa had a 13-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 76.2 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina scored 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Tar Heels were better at home last season, ceding 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.

North Carolina made 7.5 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in road games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Northern Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Iowa averaged 4.9 more points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (66.9).

The Panthers conceded fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (72.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Northern Iowa drained fewer triples on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.9%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Radford W 86-70 Dean Smith Center 11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Northern Iowa Upcoming Schedule