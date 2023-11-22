Marquette vs. Purdue November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest will begin at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Marquette vs. Purdue Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Marquette Players to Watch
- Oso Ighodaro: 14.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Tyler Kolek: 11.8 PTS, 5 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- David Joplin: 8.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Purdue Players to Watch
Marquette vs. Purdue Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|96th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|82.4
|66th
|98th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|60.6
|33rd
|222nd
|32.6
|Rebounds
|39.2
|42nd
|276th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|196th
|73rd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|139th
|108th
|14.8
|Assists
|17.2
|45th
|31st
|8.8
|Turnovers
|12.2
|186th
