Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center (on November 22) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for Purdue.

According to our computer prediction, Purdue should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 141.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Purdue -3.5

Purdue -3.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -165, Marquette +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Marquette 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Purdue

Pick ATS: Purdue (-3.5)



Purdue (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Purdue is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Marquette's 1-2-0 ATS record. The Boilermakers have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 1-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 162.8 points per game, 21.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15 points per game) is a result of putting up 80.4 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per outing (98th in college basketball).

The 32.6 rebounds per game Marquette accumulates rank 222nd in college basketball. Their opponents pull down 33.4.

Marquette knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball), 2.0 more than its opponents.

Marquette has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (31st in college basketball), 6.2 fewer than the 15 it forces (60th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.