How to Watch Marquette vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.
Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field, 13.3% higher than the 35.1% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Marquette has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.1% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 196th.
- The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- Marquette has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).
- At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
