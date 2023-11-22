The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also taken five games in a row.

Marquette vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field, 13.3% higher than the 35.1% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Marquette has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 35.1% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 222nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 196th.

The Golden Eagles' 80.4 points per game are 19.8 more points than the 60.6 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

Marquette has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.7).

At home, Marquette knocked down 8.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (8.8). Marquette's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.0%) than on the road (34.8%).

