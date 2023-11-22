How to Watch the Bucks vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) on November 22, 2023, broadcast on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bucks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Bucks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Bucks Prediction
|Celtics vs Bucks Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Bucks Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Bucks Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 43.6% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Milwaukee is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 27th.
- The Bucks' 120.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics give up.
- When it scores more than 106.6 points, Milwaukee is 10-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 118.6 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than on the road (123). Defensively they allow 116.4 per game, 2.6 fewer points than away (119).
- Milwaukee concedes 116.4 points per game at home, and 119 on the road.
- At home the Bucks are collecting 23 assists per game, 3.1 less than on the road (26.1).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Damian Lillard
|Questionable
|Leg
|MarJon Beauchamp
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.