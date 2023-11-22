The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) will look to hold off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) on November 22, 2023, broadcast on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 43.6% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Milwaukee is 9-4 when it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank 27th.

The Bucks' 120.8 points per game are 14.2 more points than the 106.6 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 106.6 points, Milwaukee is 10-3.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.6 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than on the road (123). Defensively they allow 116.4 per game, 2.6 fewer points than away (119).

Milwaukee concedes 116.4 points per game at home, and 119 on the road.

At home the Bucks are collecting 23 assists per game, 3.1 less than on the road (26.1).

Bucks Injuries