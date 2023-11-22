Bucks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Eastern-leading Boston Celtics (11-3) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to fend off the Milwaukee Bucks (10-4). The squads meet Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI. The over/under is set at 234.5 in the matchup.
Bucks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|234.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 234.5 points.
- The average total for Milwaukee's games this season has been 238.5, four more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee is 5-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bucks have yet to play a game this season while named as the underdog.
- Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Milwaukee has a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
Bucks vs Celtics Additional Info
|Celtics vs Bucks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Bucks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Bucks Prediction
|Celtics vs Bucks Odds/Over/Under
Bucks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|3
|21.4%
|117.2
|238
|106.6
|224.3
|225.6
|Bucks
|10
|71.4%
|120.8
|238
|117.7
|224.3
|232.5
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Milwaukee has performed better against the spread on the road (3-4-0) than at home (2-5-0) this season.
- The Bucks score 14.2 more points per game (120.8) than the Celtics allow (106.6).
- Milwaukee has put together a 5-8 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
Bucks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|5-9
|0-0
|9-5
|Celtics
|8-6
|6-4
|7-7
Bucks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Bucks
|Celtics
|120.8
|117.2
|4
|7
|5-8
|4-2
|10-3
|5-1
|117.7
|106.6
|23
|3
|3-4
|8-5
|6-1
|11-2
