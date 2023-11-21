The Siena Saints (1-3) will play the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • BJ Freeman: 21.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kentrell Pullian: 7.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 4.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Langston Wilson: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Elijah Jamison: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Siena Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jackson Stormo: 12.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jared Billups: 8.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Javian McCollum: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Platek: 10.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Michael Baer: 4.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee vs. Siena Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Siena AVG Siena Rank
32nd 78.2 Points Scored 68.6 259th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
13th 35.9 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
35th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.7 256th
109th 13.9 Assists 12.8 193rd
345th 14.6 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.