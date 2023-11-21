The Siena Saints (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Milwaukee vs. Siena matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Milwaukee vs. Siena Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Milwaukee vs. Siena Betting Trends (2022-23)

Milwaukee won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, 17 Panthers games hit the over.

Siena went 11-13-0 ATS last year.

Last season, 14 of the Saints' games went over the point total.

